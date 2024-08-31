Short Interest in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Expands By 43.0%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the July 31st total of 12,240,000 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bumble by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bumble stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $846.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bumble has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bumble from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut Bumble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bumble from $16.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.62.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

