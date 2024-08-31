Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Rises By 25.7%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,200 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 31st total of 616,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.88.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

