Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Rises By 25.7%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,200 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 31st total of 616,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.88.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
