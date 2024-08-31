Short Interest in Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Decreases By 40.5%

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 657,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 782.4 days.

Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance

Concordia Financial Group stock remained flat at $5.08 during trading hours on Friday. Concordia Financial Group has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.