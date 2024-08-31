Short Interest in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Rises By 18.2%

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 1.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Core & Main by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
CNM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,114. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
