Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Increases By 52.5%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,500 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the July 31st total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Daicel Price Performance
DACHF remained flat at $8.52 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Daicel has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $8.52.
Daicel Company Profile
