Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Rises By 36.5%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the July 31st total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 874.7 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $19.79 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $39.43.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
