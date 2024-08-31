Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Rises By 36.5%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the July 31st total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 874.7 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $19.79 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.