Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Decreases By 65.5%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.76% of EuroDry worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDRY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. 1,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,890. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of EuroDry to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

