Short Interest in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Expands By 116.4%

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNGZ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $734,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

