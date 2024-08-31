Short Interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Rises By 61.3%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the July 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 1,262.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,054,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 561,720 shares during the period.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.34. 2,435,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUPV. Bank of America raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on SUPV

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.