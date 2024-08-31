Short Interest in Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Decreases By 66.7%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of HMNTY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. Hemnet Group AB has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $38.47.
