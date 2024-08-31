Short Interest in Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Decreases By 66.7%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HMNTY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. Hemnet Group AB has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

