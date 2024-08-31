Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expands By 22.1%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 458,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TILE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Interface news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $188,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 258,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,892,637.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,358 shares of company stock worth $2,279,729. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the first quarter worth about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Interface by 131.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ TILE opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. Interface has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

