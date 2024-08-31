Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Expands By 108.9%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a growth of 108.9% from the July 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 22,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 52,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of IIM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. 128,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,120. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

