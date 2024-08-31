Short Interest in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Expands By 56.6%

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the July 31st total of 48,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
IO Biotech Price Performance
Shares of IOBT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.50. 1,091,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,187. IO Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that IO Biotech will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in IO Biotech by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IO Biotech by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in IO Biotech by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 987,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
