Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Increases By 123.7%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 123.7% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jiayin Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Jiayin Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.33 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 22.18%.

Jiayin Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Jiayin Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Jiayin Group in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

