Short Interest in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Decreases By 17.9%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 883,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Insider Transactions at MarketAxess
In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $7,866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 174.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MarketAxess Price Performance
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MarketAxess announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
MarketAxess Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketAxess
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MarketAxess
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.