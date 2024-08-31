Short Interest in MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNYWW) Drops By 20.0%

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNYWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MoneyHero Trading Up 15.8 %

MoneyHero stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 131,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. MoneyHero has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

Get MoneyHero alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyHero

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MoneyHero stock. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNYWW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. MoneyHero accounts for about 0.0% of MSD Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyHero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyHero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.