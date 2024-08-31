Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Decreases By 16.2%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

DNNGY remained flat at $19.27 during trading on Friday. 67,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,089. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

About Ørsted A/S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.