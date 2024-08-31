Short Interest in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Declines By 31.0%

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,600 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the July 31st total of 630,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Southern California Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Southern California Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern California Bancorp

In related news, Director Lester Machado sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,829.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 19.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern California Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCAL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.98. 52,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,173. Southern California Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $277.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

