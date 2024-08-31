Short Interest in Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Rises By 27.4%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,100 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the July 31st total of 342,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.7 days.

Spin Master Stock Performance

SNMSF remained flat at $24.01 during midday trading on Friday. 839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $27.41.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

