Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Expands By 46.8%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Taitron Components Stock Down 0.5 %

TAIT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,082. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned 4.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

