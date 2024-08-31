Short Interest in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Drops By 27.0%

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Tharimmune Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of THAR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 6,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,739. Tharimmune has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $142.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69.
Tharimmune Company Profile
