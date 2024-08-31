Short Interest in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expands By 18.3%

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EL traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.66. 2,653,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,413. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $165.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

