Short Interest in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Declines By 28.0%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRVN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Trevena from $225.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Trevena Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TRVN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. Trevena has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $28.00.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.25) by $9.02. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -32.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Articles

