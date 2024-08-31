Short Interest in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Drops By 29.6%

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFINP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. 2,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

