Short Interest in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Drops By 29.6%

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Triumph Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TFINP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. 2,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $22.63.
About Triumph Financial
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Triumph Financial
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.