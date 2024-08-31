Short Interest in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Declines By 17.3%

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the July 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PPH opened at $99.43 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $99.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $670.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
