Signaturefd LLC Acquires 13,902 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 144,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ASX. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASX opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.3209 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

