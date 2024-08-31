Signaturefd LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,496 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $227,218,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $275.13 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.27 and its 200 day moving average is $257.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.09.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

