Signaturefd LLC Acquires 495 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Loews Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $363,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.6% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,479. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.