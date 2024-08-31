Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.87. 4,597,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.67. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $175.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.