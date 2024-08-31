Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,141 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,002 over the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $32.04 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.