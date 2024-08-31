Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,144 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 31,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $416.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,486. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.76. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $416.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

