Signaturefd LLC Buys 281 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,655,089,000 after buying an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.42. 1,305,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,354. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.84.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

