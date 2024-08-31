Signaturefd LLC Buys 77 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $881.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLK opened at $902.30 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $903.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $836.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $807.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.