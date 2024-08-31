Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,060,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 142,821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 967,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after buying an additional 274,124 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 885,092 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 809,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ACWX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,644. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.