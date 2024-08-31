Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,308,316,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,210.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,117,000 after buying an additional 1,277,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,053,000 after buying an additional 884,394 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 180.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,228,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,076,000 after buying an additional 790,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,050,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,177,000 after buying an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,873. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $218.63 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

