Signaturefd LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,812,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after buying an additional 395,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,298,000 after buying an additional 699,615 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Motorola Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of MSI traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $442.04. 909,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,132. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.29. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $443.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.
Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.40.
View Our Latest Research Report on MSI
Motorola Solutions Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
