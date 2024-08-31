Signaturefd LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.07.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $188.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $193.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

