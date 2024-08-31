Signaturefd LLC Has $606.59 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,664,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 12.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $606,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.17 and a 200-day moving average of $345.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

