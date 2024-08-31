Signaturefd LLC Has $720,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,048,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $129.72 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day moving average of $132.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.