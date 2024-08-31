Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.68.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $192.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.39. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $193.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

