Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Chubb by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 274,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $786,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $284.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.13. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.67 and a fifty-two week high of $284.49. The firm has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

