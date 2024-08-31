Signaturefd LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $23.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $821.01. 1,242,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $934.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $943.79. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Shares of Lam Research are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 29.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

