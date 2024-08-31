Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,845 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 942.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 28.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,405,000 after buying an additional 117,379 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the second quarter worth $1,169,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chord Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.78.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,485.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHRD opened at $148.43 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $145.35 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.80. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

