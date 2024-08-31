Signaturefd LLC Purchases 706 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,502,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 30,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,609,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,483,669 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,911,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,229,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $318.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.