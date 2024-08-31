Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $97,874,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in BCE by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,262 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,840,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 4,046.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,363,000 after buying an additional 1,049,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.69%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

