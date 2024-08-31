Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $225,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,472,000 after purchasing an additional 659,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,053,000 after purchasing an additional 444,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.66. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.33, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Benchmark increased their price target on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

