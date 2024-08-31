Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $225,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,472,000 after purchasing an additional 659,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,053,000 after purchasing an additional 444,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.66. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.33, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Benchmark increased their price target on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk
In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
