Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

