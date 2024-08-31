Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 777.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.78. The company had a trading volume of 791,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.56. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $171.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.37%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

