Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $80.75. 1,373,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,741. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

