Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $57,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.81. 1,806,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

